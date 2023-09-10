Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .249.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (63 of 110), with more than one hit 21 times (19.1%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (40 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .220 AVG .273 .315 OBP .341 .465 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 58/14 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 6

