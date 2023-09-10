Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .249.
  • Raley has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (63 of 110), with more than one hit 21 times (19.1%).
  • In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (40 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 53
.220 AVG .273
.315 OBP .341
.465 SLG .503
22 XBH 20
7 HR 11
17 RBI 29
58/14 K/BB 65/13
8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.83 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
