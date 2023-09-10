Luke Raley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .249.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (63 of 110), with more than one hit 21 times (19.1%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (40 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.220
|AVG
|.273
|.315
|OBP
|.341
|.465
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|58/14
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.83 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
