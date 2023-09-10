Will Mike Evans cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Evans put up 74.9 receiving yards per game last season and scored six TDs.

Evans caught a touchdown pass in three of 15 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs on two occasions.

Mike Evans Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 7 5 71 1 Week 2 @Saints 4 3 61 0 Week 4 Chiefs 10 8 103 2 Week 5 Falcons 8 4 81 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4 4 42 0 Week 7 @Panthers 15 9 96 0 Week 8 Ravens 11 6 123 0 Week 9 Rams 11 5 40 0 Week 10 Seahawks 6 5 54 0 Week 12 @Browns 9 2 31 0 Week 13 Saints 4 4 59 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 4 44 0 Week 15 Bengals 9 5 83 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 8 3 29 0 Week 17 Panthers 12 10 207 3 Wild Card Cowboys 11 6 74 0

