Sunday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) versus the Seattle Mariners (79-63) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on September 10.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (13-8) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (8-4).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 75 (65.8%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 74 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 54-20 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Tampa Bay has scored 760 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule