When the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) and Seattle Mariners (79-63) face off at Tropicana Field on Sunday, September 10, Zach Eflin will get the call for the Rays, while the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the mound. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.83 ERA)

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 75, or 65.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have gone 66-25 (72.5%).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (50%) in those games.

The Mariners have a mark of 10-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +650 - 2nd

