Julio Rodriguez brings a two-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (79-63) game against the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-8) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-4) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.83 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (13-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.47 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in 27 games this season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (8-4) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.

Miller enters the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 1247 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 760 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and are third in all of MLB with 206 home runs.

Miller has thrown 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit while striking out six against the Rays this season.

