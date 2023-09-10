On Sunday, Taylor Walls (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while hitting .212.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (41 of 80), with more than one hit nine times (11.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (26.3%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.5% of his games this year (34 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .190 AVG .232 .333 OBP .303 .264 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 9 RBI 20 41/25 K/BB 35/14 11 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings