Taylor Walls vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Taylor Walls (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while hitting .212.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (41 of 80), with more than one hit nine times (11.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (26.3%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this year (34 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.190
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.264
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|20
|41/25
|K/BB
|35/14
|11
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
