Travis Etienne has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts conceded 124.1 rushing yards per game last season, 21st in the league.

Etienne ran for 1,125 yards on 220 attempts (66.2 yards per game) and scored five TDs a season ago. He also averaged 18.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 316 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Etienne and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Etienne vs. the Colts

Etienne vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run defense, the Colts allowed two players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

In the running game, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Colts allowed 124.1 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense.

The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 25th-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (20 TDs conceded a year ago).

Watch Jaguars vs Colts on Fubo!

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Etienne with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Etienne Rushing Insights

Last year Etienne hit the over 10 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 17 opportunities).

The Jaguars ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% running plays last season. They were 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Etienne had a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Etienne Receiving Insights

Etienne hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 10 of 16 games last season (62.5%).

He was targeted on 45 throws last year, averaging 7.0 yards per target (88th in league).

Etienne did not catch a touchdown pass last year (in 17 games).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Etienne's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 13 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/16/2022 Week 6 10 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 14 ATT / 114 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 24 ATT / 156 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 28 ATT / 109 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 17 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 19 ATT / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 22 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 ATT / 108 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 20 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 10 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.