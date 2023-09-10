Vikings vs. Buccaneers First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Props – Week 1
Looking to bet on which player will be the first to get into the end zone in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Rachaad White, at +800, is among the favorites to score the game's first TD. Continue reading for more odds and insights.
Vikings vs. Buccaneers First TD Odds
|Vikings Players
|First TD Odds
|Justin Jefferson
|+500
|Alexander Mattison
|+600
|Kene Nwangwu
|+1100
|Buccaneers Players
|First TD Odds
|Rachaad White
|+800
|Mike Evans
|+1000
|Chris Godwin
|+1200
Which Team Will Score the First TD?
|Vikings to Score First TD
|Buccaneers to Score First TD
|-175
|+130
- The Vikings scored the first TD of the game 11 times last season out of 17 games played.
- Of those 11 games in which Minnesota scored the first TD last season, the running game produced three scores, while the passing attack was responsible for eight TDs, with 10 touchdowns coming inside the red zone.
- As far as scoring TDs, the Vikings did a good job finding the end zone last season, averaging 2.9 touchdowns per contest, which ranked eighth-most in the league.
- The Buccaneers suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first touchdown of a game.
- In terms of touchdowns per game, the Buccaneers averaged 1.9 touchdowns per contest last year (26th in NFL).
Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
