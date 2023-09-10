Zay Jones Week 1 Preview vs. the Colts
Zay Jones has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts conceded 209.9 passing yards per game last year, 11th in the league.
Jones' stat line last season included 82 catches for 823 yards and five TDs, averaging 51.4 yards per game on 121 targets.
Jones vs. the Colts
- Jones vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 61.7 REC YPG / REC TD
- Through the air, Indianapolis gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.
- Against Indianapolis last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The Colts surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Colts' defense ranked 19th in NFL play last year by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Zay Jones Receiving Props vs. the Colts
- Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)
Jones Receiving Insights
- Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 16 games (43.8%) a season ago.
- He averaged 6.8 yards per target last season (94th in league), racking up 823 yards on 121 passes thrown his way.
- Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.
Jones' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Commanders
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 10 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|8 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|10 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|10 TAR / 8 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 109 YDS / 3 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/22/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|1/14/2023
|Wild Card
|13 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
