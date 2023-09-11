The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 60 of 99 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (16.2%).

In 19 games this season, he has homered (19.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has driven in a run in 35 games this season (35.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (39 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .243 AVG .224 .343 OBP .320 .458 SLG .429 18 XBH 16 10 HR 9 40 RBI 25 64/24 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

