Brandon Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 60 of 99 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (16.2%).
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (19.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has driven in a run in 35 games this season (35.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (39 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.243
|AVG
|.224
|.343
|OBP
|.320
|.458
|SLG
|.429
|18
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|25
|64/24
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
