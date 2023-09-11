The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.192 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .228.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 92 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this season (23.9%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (38.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .227 AVG .229 .266 OBP .250 .367 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 15 RBI 16 44/8 K/BB 43/5 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings