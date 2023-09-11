Harold Ramirez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Ramirez -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .301.
- In 62.6% of his 107 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (37.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.348
|.311
|OBP
|.382
|.476
|SLG
|.404
|22
|XBH
|6
|9
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|22
|46/12
|K/BB
|26/8
|4
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (7-6) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks fourth, 1.166 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
