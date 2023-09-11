On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 110 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 57.6% of his 125 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 26 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has had an RBI in 53 games this year (42.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .256 AVG .254 .361 OBP .349 .547 SLG .469 25 XBH 25 17 HR 12 47 RBI 42 37/24 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings