Jonathan Aranda vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (hitting .292 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and two RBI), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is hitting .234 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Aranda has had a base hit in 10 of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Aranda has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.194
|AVG
|.313
|.333
|OBP
|.421
|.323
|SLG
|.500
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|14/6
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Gray (7-6) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks fourth, 1.166 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
