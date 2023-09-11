The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 56 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Siri has an RBI in 35 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 46 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Twins

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .244 AVG .194 .291 OBP .234 .483 SLG .506 18 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 62/11 K/BB 68/9 7 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings