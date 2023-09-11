Josh Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .283 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 75 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 47 games this season (40.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.291
|.295
|OBP
|.349
|.430
|SLG
|.545
|21
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|50
|51/6
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks fourth, 1.166 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
