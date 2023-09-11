The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 64 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (36.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .224 AVG .273 .324 OBP .341 .472 SLG .503 23 XBH 20 7 HR 11 19 RBI 29 59/15 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings