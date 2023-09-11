Monday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) and the Minnesota Twins (75-68) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (8-5) for the Rays and Sonny Gray (7-6) for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 76 (66.1%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 76 of its 115 games, or 66.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 766 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Rays Schedule