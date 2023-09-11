Tyler Glasnow starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Rays are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+110). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rays vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. In three consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that span being 8.2 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 76 of the 115 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.1%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 67-25 record (winning 72.8% of its games).

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 144 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-62-4).

The Rays have put together a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-25 38-31 36-24 52-32 68-48 20-8

