The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena head into the first of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third-best in baseball with 206 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .445.

The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (766 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.175).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Glasnow is looking to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Glasnow will look to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Dean Kremer

