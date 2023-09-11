How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena head into the first of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are third-best in baseball with 206 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .445.
- The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (766 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.175).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Glasnow is looking to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Glasnow will look to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Nick Pivetta
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Trent Thornton
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sonny Gray
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dean Kremer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.