When the Minnesota Twins (75-68) play the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) at Target Field on Monday, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET, Willi Castro will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Rays are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (8-5, 3.07 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.93 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 76, or 66.1%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 76-39 record (winning 66.1% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a mark of 17-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +550 - 2nd

