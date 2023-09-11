Taylor Walls vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while batting .212.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this season (41 of 81), with multiple hits nine times (11.1%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (25.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (4.9%).
- In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.189
|AVG
|.232
|.331
|OBP
|.303
|.262
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|20
|42/25
|K/BB
|35/14
|11
|SB
|11
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).
