The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while batting .212.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this season (41 of 81), with multiple hits nine times (11.1%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (25.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (4.9%).

In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .189 AVG .232 .331 OBP .303 .262 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 9 RBI 20 42/25 K/BB 35/14 11 SB 11

