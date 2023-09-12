The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .228 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.2% of them.

He has homered in nine games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven home a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .227 AVG .229 .266 OBP .250 .367 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 15 RBI 16 44/8 K/BB 43/5 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings