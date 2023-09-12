Harold Ramirez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- batting .290 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .301 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 62.6% of his 107 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this season (40 of 107), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.4% of his games this year (40 of 107), with two or more runs seven times (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.348
|.311
|OBP
|.382
|.476
|SLG
|.404
|22
|XBH
|6
|9
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|22
|46/12
|K/BB
|26/8
|4
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.