Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.
- Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.
- Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun totaled 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+30000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1200
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
