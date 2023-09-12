Josh Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .287 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 65.5% of his 116 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has an RBI in 48 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 51 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.275
|AVG
|.298
|.295
|OBP
|.354
|.430
|SLG
|.546
|21
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|51
|51/6
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|16
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
