The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .287 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

In 65.5% of his 116 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has an RBI in 48 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .275 AVG .298 .295 OBP .354 .430 SLG .546 21 XBH 25 4 HR 14 23 RBI 51 51/6 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 16

Twins Pitching Rankings