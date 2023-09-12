Luke Raley vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .251 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 65 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.224
|AVG
|.274
|.324
|OBP
|.348
|.472
|SLG
|.505
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|29
|59/15
|K/BB
|66/13
|8
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.21 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
