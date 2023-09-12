The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .251 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 65 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .224 AVG .274 .324 OBP .348 .472 SLG .505 23 XBH 21 7 HR 11 19 RBI 29 59/15 K/BB 66/13 8 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings