Rays vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) versus the Minnesota Twins (75-69) at Target Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.
The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (10-9) for the Twins and Zack Littell (3-5) for the Rays.
Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 matchups.
- The Rays have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (773 total).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 7
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo
|September 8
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Taj Bradley vs George Kirby
|September 9
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Trent Thornton
|September 10
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller
|September 11
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sonny Gray
|September 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan
|September 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Dean Kremer
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
