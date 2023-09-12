The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler head into the second of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rays' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks. In four straight games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.9 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Tampa Bay has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 145 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-25 39-31 36-24 53-32 69-48 20-8

