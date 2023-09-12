Minnesota Twins (75-69) will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) at Target Field on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Rays are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-140). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.21 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (3-5, 4.29 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 56, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Twins have a 32-28 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Twins have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Vidal Brujan 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd

