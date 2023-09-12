The Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) will aim to keep a four-game winning streak going when they visit the Minnesota Twins (75-69) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (3-5, 4.29 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.21 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-5, 4.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.

Littell has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this outing.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (10-9) will take the mound for the Twins, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 4.21, a 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.121.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 25 starts this season.

Ryan has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 25 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.