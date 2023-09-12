Taylor Walls -- hitting .258 with a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Twins.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .212 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (42 of 82), with more than one hit nine times (11.0%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .189 AVG .232 .331 OBP .306 .262 SLG .444 7 XBH 14 1 HR 7 9 RBI 23 42/25 K/BB 37/15 11 SB 11

Twins Pitching Rankings