Vidal Brujan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .087 with three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has two doubles and five walks while batting .178.
- In 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), Brujan has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 27 games this season.
- Brujan has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine of 27 games so far this year.
Other Rays Players vs the Twins
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.250
|AVG
|.122
|.314
|OBP
|.200
|.281
|SLG
|.146
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/2
|3
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (10-9) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 169 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
