Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 27th-ranked in the NFL as of September 13.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
- From an offensive standpoint, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- The Buccaneers collected five wins at home last year and three away.
- Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.
- Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- On defense last year, Devin White helped lead the charge with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+12500
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+25000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+20000
