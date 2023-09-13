Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) and Minnesota Twins (76-69) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on September 13.

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Dallas Keuchel (1-1) for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 6-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 116 games this season and won 77 (66.4%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 103 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 72-31 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 775 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule