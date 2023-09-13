How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins square off against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 209 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (775 total).
- The Rays' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.173).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.34 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Bradley has one quality start this season.
- Bradley is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Trent Thornton
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sonny Gray
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jack Flaherty
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
