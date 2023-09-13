The Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) and Minnesota Twins (76-69) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will get the nod for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.34 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (5-7) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.34 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bradley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

The Twins are sending Keuchel (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Keuchel is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Keuchel is trying to collect his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six appearances this season.

