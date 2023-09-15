Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+105). The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a perfect record of 6-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 117 total times this season. They've finished 78-39 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 73-31 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (70.2% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has played in 148 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-64-4).

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-25 41-32 37-24 54-33 70-49 21-8

