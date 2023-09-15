Jack Flaherty gets the nod on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in MLB play with 211 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.258).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (784 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.168).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 29th of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 160 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Eflin heads into the game with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning

