When the Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) go head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (91-55) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, September 15 at 7:05 PM ET, Josh Lowe will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Rays are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+110). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (14-8, 3.53 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.98 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 117 times and won 78, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 67-25 (winning 72.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (57.8%) in those games.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 21-14 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +200 - 2nd

