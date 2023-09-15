ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
The options on the Week 3 college football slate include ACC teams involved in 10 games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Purdue (+2.5) against Syracuse is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup carries the best value. Find more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 3 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 10.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Boston College +24.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 13.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Minnesota +7 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 ACC Total Bets
Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Total: 31 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46 - Florida State vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 62.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Total: 62.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 15
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Louisville
|2-0 (1-0 ACC)
|47.5 / 17.0
|582.0 / 327.0
|Duke
|2-0 (1-0 ACC)
|35.0 / 7.0
|444.5 / 317.5
|Florida State
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|55.5 / 18.5
|524.0 / 359.0
|North Carolina
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|35.5 / 25.5
|482.0 / 422.5
|Miami (FL)
|3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|44.7 / 14.3
|511.0 / 271.0
|Wake Forest
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|36.5 / 18.5
|455.5 / 337.0
|Syracuse
|2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|56.5 / 3.5
|586.5 / 212.0
|Virginia Tech
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|26.5 / 20.5
|327.0 / 361.0
|NC State
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|24.0 / 29.5
|354.0 / 364.5
|Boston College
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|27.5 / 27.5
|358.5 / 366.0
|Pittsburgh
|1-1 (0-0 ACC)
|33.0 / 17.0
|376.5 / 248.5
|Clemson
|1-1 (0-1 ACC)
|36.5 / 22.5
|550.5 / 223.5
|Georgia Tech
|1-1 (0-1 ACC)
|41.0 / 26.0
|533.0 / 382.5
|Virginia
|0-2 (0-0 ACC)
|24.0 / 42.5
|298.0 / 447.0
