The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Colorado has struggled on defense, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (441 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 15th-best, yielding an average of 509.5 yards per game. Colorado State ranks 90th in total yards per game (357), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 556 total yards allowed per contest.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Colorado Colorado State 509.5 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (131st) 441 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 556 (25th) 56.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 37 (131st) 453 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (16th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has 903 pass yards for Colorado, completing 77.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns this season.

Dylan Edwards has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 79 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on eight catches for 143 yards (71.5 per game) and three touchdowns in the pass game.

Anthony Hankerson has racked up 47 yards on 15 carries.

Xavier Weaver's team-leading 288 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) with one touchdown.

Travis Hunter has caught 14 passes for 192 yards (96 yards per game) this year.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has a total of 181 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has thrown for 210 yards (210 per game) while completing 65% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Avery Morrow has run the ball 11 times for 29 yards.

Kobe Johnson has run for 16 yards across seven attempts.

Justus Ross-Simmons paces his squad with 123 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has put up an 81-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 13 targets.

Dallin Holker has racked up 47 reciving yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

