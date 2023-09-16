Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) are facing tough odds as 24.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Clemson Tigers (1-1). The game has a point total set at 51.5.
Clemson ranks 38th in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and 64th in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Florida Atlantic ranks 89th in the FBS (26.0 points per game), and it is 50th on the other side of the ball (18.5 points allowed per contest).
Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Clemson
|-24.5
|-110
|-110
|51.5
|-110
|-110
|-2500
|+1100
Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders
- N'Kosi Perry last year racked up 2,701 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 58.0% completion percentage.
- Perry also provided value on the ground, rushing for 258 yards (2.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.
- As part of the running attack, Larry McCammon III ran for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.
- McCammon had 15 receptions (1.3 per game) for 155 yards (12.9 per game) and one TD.
- Last year LaJohntay Wester reeled in 62 balls on 102 targets for 719 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Jahmal Edrine was targeted 70 times leading to 39 catches, 570 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.
- With 50 tackles and one interception in 12 games, Armani-Eli Adams was a significant contributor on defense.
- Dwight Toombs II, who was on the field for 12 games, totaled 41 tackles and three interceptions.
- With 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks, Eddie Williams was a key player last season on defense.
- With 1.0 sack to go along with 3.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception, Jaylen Wester made a big impact on D.
