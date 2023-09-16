The Clemson Tigers (1-1) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Clemson ranks 38th in the FBS with 36.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 63rd in points allowed (223.5 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Florida Atlantic ranks 89th in the FBS (26.0 points per game), and it is 49th on the other side of the ball (18.5 points allowed per contest).

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Clemson 339.0 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 550.5 (21st) 357.5 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (6th) 109.0 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (8th) 230.0 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.0 (22nd) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson leads Florida Atlantic with 460 yards on 43-of-67 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has been handed the ball 20 times for a team-high 148 yards (74.0 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his seven receptions this season are good for 75 yards.

Zuberi Mobley has run for 52 yards across 16 carries.

LaJohntay Wester leads his team with 156 receiving yards on 18 catches with one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has eight receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 119 yards (59.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 524 yards (262.0 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 28 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 26 times for 187 yards (93.5 per game). He's also caught nine passes for 51 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Phil Mafah has carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 187 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 120 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Troy Stellato has racked up five grabs for 51 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per game.

