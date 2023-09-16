Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) when they visit the Boston College Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Alumni Stadium. Florida State is favored by 26.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 48 points.

Florida State owns the 76th-ranked defense this year (359 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 524 yards per game. Boston College ranks 88th with 358.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 83rd with 366 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -26.5 -110 -110 48 -110 -110 -5000 +1500

Looking to place a bet on Florida State vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Florida State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis threw for 3,214 yards (247.2 per game), completing 64% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games last year.

Travis also ran for 417 yards and seven TDs.

In 13 games, Trey Benson rushed for 990 yards (76.2 per game) and nine TDs.

In addition, Benson had 13 receptions for 144 yards and zero touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson had 43 catches for 897 yards (69 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Lawrance Toafili scored five touchdowns and picked up 457 yards (35.2 per game).

In the passing game, Toafili scored one touchdown, with 24 receptions for 268 yards.

On defense last year, Jared Verse helped lead the charge with 42 tackles, 14 TFL, and nine sacks in 13 games.

Jammie Robinson delivered 86 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception in 13 games.

Tatum Bethune registered 70 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

Kalen DeLoach collected 49 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.