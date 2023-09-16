The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) and the Boston College Eagles (1-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents.

Florida State sports the 75th-ranked defense this year (359 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 524 yards per game. Boston College is generating 27.5 points per game on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.5 points per contest (91st-ranked) on defense.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Florida State vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Florida State Boston College 524 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (93rd) 359 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (78th) 220.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (55th) 303.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (107th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 517 yards (258.5 ypg) on 38-of-60 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (29 ypg) on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Trey Benson has 126 rushing yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

Caziah Holmes has piled up 63 yards on four attempts, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's 170 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 12 catches and four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put up a 104-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on 14 targets.

Lawrance Toafili's five grabs are good enough for 55 yards.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 339 passing yards (169.5 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 136 yards (68 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kye Robichaux has run for 102 yards across 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Williams leads his team with 105 receiving yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Lewis Bond has nine receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 95 yards (47.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan O'Keefe's 12 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 64 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.