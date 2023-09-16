The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 25.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Florida State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Florida State vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Florida State has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Boston College has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the ACC -110 Bet $110 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.