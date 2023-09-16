The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Florida Gators (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Florida vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Florida has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

