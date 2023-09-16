The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 11th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Also, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped lead the way with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +25000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +25000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1400 14 December 10 @ Browns - +1800 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +20000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

