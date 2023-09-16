Oklahoma vs. Tulsa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) will look to upset the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Sooners are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Tulsa matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-27.5)
|60.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma (-27.5)
|60
|-4000
|+1600
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-27.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has covered twice in two chances against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have won their only game this season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Tulsa has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Oklahoma & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|To Win the Big 12
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
|Tulsa
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.